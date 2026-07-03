Zimbabwe announce 15-member squad for Bangladesh ODIs, Innocent Kaia returns after 2.5 years

New Delhi:

Zimbabwe have recalled Innocent Kaia to their ODI squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Bangladesh. The 33-year-old was rewarded for his impressive run of form across formats in domestic cricket. Apart from him, the squad also includes the returns of Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wellington Masakadza in the 15-member squad,

Notably, Kaia earned his place after scoring 140 in Zimbabwe's one-off Test victory over Bangladesh earlier this week. The right-hander also struck a century for Zimbabwe A during their recent one-day tour of Bangladesh and enjoyed a prolific domestic campaign. He finished as Rocks' leading run-scorer in the Pro50 Championship with 500 runs, including three centuries and one half-century. In the Logan Cup, he added two more hundreds and accumulated 409 runs from eight innings at an average of 51.12.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh series will also mark a leadership milestone for Richard Ngarava, who has been named captain of Zimbabwe's ODI side for the first time in his career. The fast bowler takes over from Sean Williams, who has gone to rehab for drug addiction and is not being considered for selection. Ngarava arrives in the role after being part of Zimbabwe's historic Test victory in Harare.

Burl returns after featuring for Zimbabwe A in Bangladesh, where he scored 50 and 20 in two one-day matches while also claiming a wicket. Earlier this year, he registered successive centuries for Rhinos in Bulawayo, first in a four-day fixture and then in a 50-over match.

In the meantime, Kaia's return to the ODI setup is his first since December 2023. Burl also last played the format in January 2024, while Marumani and Masakadza are back after their previous ODI appearances in February 2025.

Zimbabwe's pace attack for the series will be led by Ngarava alongside Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Ernest Masuku. Spin options include all-rounders Burl and Wessly Madhevere, with Masakadza providing a left-arm spin option.

The three-match ODI series will be played entirely at Harare Sports Club, with fixtures scheduled for July 6, July 9 and July 11.

Zimbabwe ODI squad for Bangladesh series

Richard Ngarava (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Craig Ervine, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza