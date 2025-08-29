ZIM vs SL: Brendan Taylor returns to ODIs after four years; Sean Williams leads Zimbabwe with Ervine ruled out Brendon Taylor returned to ODI cricket for the first time since his ban of three and a half years. He has been named in the squad for the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Harare. Sean Williams, meanwhile leading the Chevrons in Craig Ervine's absence.

Harare:

Brendan Taylor made his long-anticipated return to ODI cricket after four years. The former captain was banned for three and a half years for corruption-related charges. He recently made his return to the Test series against New Zealand. However, ODI cricket has always been his favourite format as the 39-year-old has scored 6684 runs and smacked 11 centuries in 205 matches.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He suffered a calf injury on the eve of the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club. In his absence, Sean Williams has been handed the captaincy duties. Notably, Ervine underwent an MRI scan, which confirmed a Grade II strain on his left calf as a chronic and resolving Grade I strain in his right calf.

Zimbabwe win toss and elect to bowl first

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first ODI. The Chevrons started well with the ball, as Nishan Madushka departed for a duck. Pathum Nissanka also struggled to begin his innings. However, if he manages to survive the initial overs, the 27-year-old has proved to be a dangerous custodian.

Meanwhile, the Lankan Lions will miss the service of Wanindu Hasaranga, as the all-rounder is out with a hamstring injury. However, he is on course to return to the Asia Cup, even though his availability for the initial phase of the competition remains a doubt.

ZIM vs SL Playing XI

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu