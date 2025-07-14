ZIM vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Harare Sports Club play for 1st T20I in tri-series? Zimbabwe and South Africa will lock horns in the first match of the tri-series, also involving New Zealand, today at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the same venue. Here's the pitch report of Harare Sports Club.

Harare:

The tri-series involving Zimbabwe, South Africa, and New Zealand is set to commence today in Harare. Zimbabwe and South Africa will face each other in the opening game of the series as both teams will look to prepare for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Sikandar Raza returns to lead the home team after missing the Test series to play in the MLC. The hosts will also be looking at the likes of Blessing Muzarabani, Brian Bennett and Ryan Burl, among others, to step up in this series. A good start will go a long way in gaining confidence for the rest of the tri-series for the hosts.

Meanwhile, South Africa have announced a new look team for this series with only four players from the previous completed T20I being part of the squad. Rassie van der Dussen is their captain and have explosive players like Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the line-up. With the ball, Gerald Coetzee, Corin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka will be key for the visitors.

Harare pitch report

Harare Sports Club is one of the only two stadiums in Zimbabwe and has hosted a lot of T20 matches. 234 is the highest score at this venue, while 194 has also been chased down at the same time. The pitch is expected to be fresh with this being the first match of the series, and scores around 170 are expected to be competitive. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Harare - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 60

Matches won batting first - 34

Matches won bowling first - 24

Average 1st inns score - 151

Highest total - 234/2 by IND vs ZIM

Highest score chased - 194/5 by BAN vs ZIM

Squads

South Africa Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa