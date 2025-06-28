ZIM vs SA 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch clash in India on TV and online? ZIM vs SA 1st Test live streaming: The new World Test Champions, South Africa, kick start their title defence in the new cycle with a two-match series against Zimbabwe. Keshav Maharaj will be leading the team as Temba Bavuma is out due to a hamstring injury.

New Delhi:

Zimbabwe's busy Test schedule continues as they host the new World Test Champions South Africa in a two-match series at home. South Africa have travelled across border to Zimbabwe after 11 years and face them in a Test match after December 2017.

The Proteas go in without seven of the XI players (Lungi Ngidi will join for the second match) that were part of the WTC final win over Australia earlier this month. They have announced their Playing XI and have handed debut caps to Lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Dewald Brevis and Codi Yusuf. Keshav Maharaj will be leading the Proteas for the first time in Test cricket as Temba Bavuma remains absent due to his hamstring that he picked during the WTC final. The Proteas are also without Aiden Markam and Tristan Stubbs, among others.

Meanwhile, the Chevrons will be without opening batter Ben Curran speedster Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza for the two Test matches. While Curran and Ngarava are out due to injuries, Raza is not available due to the Major League Cricket.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the first Test.

When will the Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test take place?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test will begin on June 28, Saturday.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test take place?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test will take place at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

When will the Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test start?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test will start at 10 AM local time, 1:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test on TV?

There will be no live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test on TV.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test online?

Live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa's Playing XI: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj(c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka

Zimbabwe's Squad: Craig Ervine(c), Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Nick Welch, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Prince Masvaure