ZIM vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan's Tabish Khan makes debut at 36; scalps maiden wicket in 1st over

Pakistan cricketer Tabish Khan had his name in the Test record books when he took no time to pick his first Test wicket on debut against Zimbabwe in the second Test on Saturday.

Making his debut at as late as 36. the spinner showed it's never too late for international cricket as he picked his first wicket at the highest level after having a first-class cricket career of 18 years.

Interestingly, Tabish's first international wicket was also his 599th first-class wicket. He became the oldest player in 70 years to take a wicket in his first over and second overall behind 40-year-old GW Chubb. Back in 1951, Chubb had taken a wicket in his first over for South Africa against England.

“We need to give credit to Tabish Khan as he has set an example for us with his never give up attitude. He has always worked towards representing Pakistan & has worked hard and kept on performing,” Azhar Ali had said before the 2nd Test.

His wicket came on the second day of the second Test; leaving Zimbabwe reeling at 52/4 in reply to Pakistan's 510/8 declare in the first innings. Abid Ali did the star turn for Pakistan with the bat as he slammed a 215 while Azhar chipped in with 126. Nauman Ali missed out on a century by just three runs.