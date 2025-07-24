ZIM vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20 tri-series Match 6 in Harare Zimbabwe have been below-par in the ongoing T20I tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa. They have had their moments in the series but have lacked the depth in both departments to win the game. Zimbabwe would be keen to end their campaign on a high against the table-toppers New Zealand.

Harare:

Zimbabwe will be disappointed with the results and the cricket they have played so far in the ongoing T20I tri-series. The hosts have had their moments but have run out of steam after good phases of cricket either with the bat or ball or both. It happened in their previous game against South Africa when they should have finished with a score around 160-170 but ended up scoring just 144 and in the series opener as well when they had the Proteas three down cheaply.

With the teams for the final already confirmed, the Thursday clash will be the last one for Zimbabwe and the hosts would be keen to end their campaign on a high. However, it won't be easy as the opposition is New Zealand, the table-toppers and a very strong side, faourites to go all the way. With the final spot already confirmed, New Zealand might play around with their combination a bit, giving the likes of Bevon Jacobs, Tim Robinson and Ish Sodhi a chance while resting one of their pacers for the clash.

For Zimbabwe, they need all their departments to fire on all cylinders to challenge a professional unit like New Zealand. Hence, the Black Caps will start as favourites yet again and are expected to go to the final unbeaten.

My Dream11 team for ZIM vs NZ, T20 tri-series Match 6

Sikandar Raza, Ryal Burl, Brian Bennett, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (c), Rachin Ravindra (vc), Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Adam Milne, Blessing Muzarabani

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Blessing Muzarabani

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes/Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, William O'Rourke, Ish Sodhi/Jacob Duffy