ZIM vs NED, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands on TV, online

ZIM vs NED, T20 World Cup Live streaming: It will be an action-packed Wednesday in the T20 World Cup 2022 as four teams will be in action. It will be Zimbabwe vs Netherlands taking on each other first as Zimbabwe are looking to stay in the fight for the semis. But as the Netherlands are having no win in the Super 12 stage, they will be equally eager to open their account and upset Zimbabwe. Before the action, here are all the details of the live streaming of the match.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match be played?

The match will be played on 2nd November, Wednesday.

What is the venue for the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match?

The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

At what time will Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match start?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we stream Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match online?

The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugte

