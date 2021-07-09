Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ZIM vs BAN | Taskin Ahmed's dance on pitch enrages Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani | Watch

The second day of the one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh saw a heated face-off between Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani and Bangladesh's number 10 batsman, Taskin Ahmed.

The incident took place on the fourth delivery of the 85th over of Bangladesh's innings. Ahmed successfully defended a short-pitched delivery from Muzarabani, and then did a dance step on the crease. However, this enraged the pacer who walked up to Ahmed and had a head-to-helmet face-off with the batsman.

Watch:

Bangladesh were 132/6 at one point in the first innings before captain Mahmudullah (150) stitched important partnerships with wicketkeeper Liton Das (95) and Ahmed (75).

The strong comeback from the Bangladesh lower-order may have added to the frustration of Muzarabani, which eventually led to the face-off.

Bangladesh put on 468 in the first innings and bowled out the hosts on 276. Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking five and four wickets respectively.

At stumps on Day 3, Bangladesh had scored 45 without the loss of a wicket, leading by 237 runs.