ZIM vs BAN, Only Test Day 2 | Demotion serves well as Mahmudullah notches career-best score

Demotion for Mahmudullah in the batting order to No. 8 served Bangladesh well as the 35-year-old, who had scored just one century and three fifties over the last six years in Tests, racked up his highest Test score of 150 to put his team in command in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe here.

The right-handed Mahmudullah shared a 191-run ninth wicket partnership with bowler Taskin Ahmed, who made 75 on the second day.

Blessing Muzarabani was the most successful bowler with four wickets for 94 runs. Donald Tiripano (2/58) and Victor Nyauchi (2/92) were also among wickets.

Zimbabwe responded well in their first innings. They were 114 for one at stumps with captain Brendan Taylor unbeaten on 37 (46 balls) and Takudzwanashe Kaitano on 33.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 468 all out (M Riyad 150, T Ahmed 75, M Haque 70, B Muzarabani 4/94) vs Zimbabwe 114/1