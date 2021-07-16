ZIM vs BAN 1st ODI: Shakib Al Hasan takes five as Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe in series opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan's fifer and Litton Das' third ODI ton helped Bangladesh register a comprehensive 155-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe in the opening match of the series in Harare.

Being put to bat first, Bangladesh rode on Das' 102 from 114 deliveries to put up 276 runs on the scoreboard. After suffering four early blows, the visitors recovered on the back of a 93-run partnership between Das and Mahmudullah.

Afif Hossain also chipped in with a quick-fire 45 from 35 deliveries, taking his side to a commanding total. In response, Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva scored 54 but the hosts skittled out for 121 in 28.5 overs to hand the victory to Bangladesh. On the bowling front, Shakib Al Hasan plucked five and conceded 30 runs while Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Shoriful Islam grabbed a wicket each.

Shakib also became Bangladesh's leading ODI wicket-taker, surpassing Mashrafe Mortaza in the list. The former skipper is already Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in Tests and T20Is with 210 and 92 wickets respectively.

Bangladesh will now look to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series when both sides lock horns in the second ODI on Sunday.