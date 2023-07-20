Zim Afro 2023 opener postponed due to light issues, tournament to be played from July 21

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe's Zim Afro T10 opening match between Bulawayo Braves and Harare Hurricanes has been postponed due to lights issue. The tournament opener was set to be kicked off on July 20 in Harare at 10:30 PM. The match reportedly will be played on July 21 now.

The opening match was set to be held between Eoin Morgan's Harare Hurricanes and Sikandar Raza-led Sikandar Raza. But the game is postponed as the installation of the lights is not complete at the venue. The tournament will kick start on July 21 instead. Notably, the complete event will be played at only a single venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Indians also taking part

Notably, there are several Indians also taking part in the league. The likes of Robin Uthappa, Irfan Pathan, S Sreesanth and Yusuf Pathan among others will grace the event with their presence. Uthappa, Irfan and Sreesanth are part of the Hurricanes squad.

Format of the tournament

The tournament features five teams in a single group. Bulawayo Braves, Harare Hurricanes, Samp Army, Durban Qalanders and Johannesburg Buffaloes are the five teams taking part. The group stage will be a double round-robin format where all teams will play against each other twice. There will be Qualifiers 1 and 2 along with an eliminator in the knockout stages and the winners will have a berth in the final. The completed tournament is being held in Harare.

