Zero runs in Super Over! Bahrain become first team in 16-year-old history to create unwanted world record Bahrain batted second while chasing 130 against Hong Kong in their Malaysia T20I tri-series at Bayuemas Cricket Oval. With 13 needed for the final over for a win, Bahrain could get 12 of it as the game went into a Super Over. Bahrain could not score a run in the Super Over.

Bahrain has created an unwanted world record in T20I cricket after not scoring a run in the Super Over in their clash against Hong Kong in the Malaysia T20I tri-series on Friday.

For the first time since the Super Over concept was introduced 16 years ago, Bahrain has become the first team to not score any run in the one-over tiebreaker against Hong Kong at Bayuemas Cricket Oval.

Hong Kong batted first and scored 129/7 on the back of a strong start from Zeeshan Ali (29) and some late contributions from Shahid Wasif (31) and Nasrulla Rana (14). Bahrain started the chase well as opener Prashant Kurup held one end up to make 31 from 37 balls. Captain Ahmer Bin Nasir and Imran Anwar powered the team close to the target.

Bahrain needed 13 runs from the final over. Bin made four runs from the first two balls, before two singles on the next two ones. With seven needed from the final two balls, captain Bin hit a six to tie the scores, however, he was caught-behind on the last ball as the game went into the Super Over.

The chasing team has to bat first in the Super Over, and so did Bahrain. They sent Bin and Sohail Ahmed to bat, with Ehsan Khan bowling the one-over tiebreaker. Ehsan got Bin on the second ball and then Sohail Ahmed on the third to bowl Bahrain out for a nought.

According to the T20I Playing conditions of the 'Super Over Procedure': "The loss of two wickets shall end the batting team's one over innings."

Hong Kong batters Babar Hayat and Zeeshan Ali came to bat. Babar got the single on the third ball to take Hong Kong over the victory line.

Bahrain's Playing XI:

Fiaz Ahmed, Prashant Kurup (wk), Asif Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Ahmer Bin Nasir (c), Ali Dawood, Rizwan Butt, Imran Anwar, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Khan

Hong Kong's Playing XI:

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza (c), Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla