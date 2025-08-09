Zak Foulkes creates history on Test debut for New Zealand Zak Foulkes picked up a nine-wicket haul in his Test debut for New Zealand against Zimbabwe. He clinched four in the first innings and five more in the second as the Kiwis won the match by an innings and 359 runs.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

New Zealand pacer Zak Foulkes created history in the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo. In the first innings, the 23-year-old clinched a four-wicket haul as the Chevrons were bundled for 125 runs. In the second innings, Foulkes managed to clinch a five-wicket haul in his debut Test match, and that moved his total tally of wickets to 9.

With that, he joined William O’Rourke for the most wickets for New Zealand on Test debut. O’Rourke achieved the milestone against South Africa in Hamilton in 2024. Interestingly, in the second Test against Zimbabwe, the ace pacer was ruled out due to a back injury, which opened the gates for Foulkes. He eventually went on to match O’Rourke’s and broke Mark Craig’s record, which he set against West Indies in 2014 after picking an eight-wicket haul.

New Zealand win by an innings and 359 runs

New Zealand decimated Zimbabwe in the second Test. After bundling the Craig Ervine-led side to 125 runs in the first innings, the Kiwi batters dominated the proceedings with three of the batters scoring 150 or more runs, which is a record in itself. Openers Devon Conway and Will Young stitched a partnership of 162 runs before the latter departed for 74.

Conway departed for 153. Later, Jacob Duffy played a modest innings of 36 runs, while Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra made unbeaten 150 and 165 runs, respectively. Courtesy of their brilliant batting, New Zealand made 601/3 before declaring.

Zimbabwe once again had a rough outing with the bat, as they were bundled for 117. Apart from Foulkes’ five, Matt Henry and Duffy clinched two each. With that, the BLACKCAPS registered a mammoth win by an innings and 359 runs. Conway was adjudged the Player of the Match, while Matt Henry was awarded with the Player of the Series award.