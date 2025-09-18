Zaheer Khan part ways Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 After a season with Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer Khan decided to part ways. It is believed that the former India pacer didn't align with the vision of head coach Justin Langer and owner Sanjiv Goenka. It needs to be seen if Zaheer joins another franchise ahead of IPL 2026.

Lucknow:

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He joined the franchise only last season after being named the mentor. He also served Lucknow as the bowling coach. However, ahead of the new season, Zaheer informed the team management about his decision, but it remains unclear if he’s in contact with any other franchise in the cash-rich league.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Zaheer realised that his vision didn’t align with head coach Justin Langer and owner Sanjiv Goenka. He believes that the team management had multiple ideas, which didn’t work quite well for them, as the Rishabh Pant-led side finished seventh on the points table. In the meantime, LSG have already acquired the services of Bharat Arun as the bowling coach, which might have played a role in Zaheer relinquishing his position as mentor.

