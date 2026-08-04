Zaheer Khan, former India pacer, joins LPL's Jaffna franchise as co-owner

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan has joined the Lanka Premier League's Jaffna franchise as the co-owner. The Jaffna franchise has been acquired by a Stockholm-based international sports ownership group, Anchor Sports AB. Zaheer, the 2011 World Cup winner with India, is co-owner of the group.

A report in Cricbuzz confirmed the development, adding that the acquisition has been rebranded as 'Anchor Jaffna Kings', as the franchise enters a new ownership era.

Zaheer Khan 'thrilled' to take over the franchise

The Anchor Sports AB group has been owned by Nagendra Siddoutam along with Zaheer. Speaking on the development, Zaheer was 'thrilled' to have been named the co-owner of the Jaffna franchise. "I've always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka — it's a country I've visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of. To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I'm genuinely thrilled about, and I can't wait to get started with the Jaffna Anchors," Zaheer said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and CEO of the Innovative Production Group, Anil Mohan, welcomed the Zaheer Khan co-owned group to the LPL fray. "We welcome Anchor Sports on board and to the LPL family as they take over the iconic Jaffna franchise. Jaffna has been a legendary team in the six-year history of the league, winning four championship titles and setting the benchmark for excellence.

"We are confident that Anchors Sports will build on this remarkable legacy, bring fresh vision and energy to the franchise and continue to elevate the standard of the Lanka Premier League. We look forward to an exciting new chapter for Jaffna and wish the new ownership every success," Mohan said. Meanwhile, the IPG Group is the official rights holder of the LPL.

Tournament director welcomes Zaheer to Jaffna franchise

The tournament director, Samantha Dodanwela, also welcomed the move. "Having an owner of Zaheer Khan's calibre involved with the Jaffna Anchor is a real boost for the league. The mentorship and direction he can offer our young Sri Lankan players will be enormous, and we're excited to see that experience passed on both on and off the field," he said.

Anchor Sports expansion in global leagues

Anchor Sports has been expanding in the global leagues. This is their latest investment in a franchise league. The group already owns the European T20 Premier League's Antwerp Anchors, a Belgian franchise team. It also owns the men's and women's teams of the Vancouver Anchors in the Canada Super 60 League.

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