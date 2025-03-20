Yuzvendra Chahal wears ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ t-shirt to divorce hearing: WATCH Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal donned a t-shirt stating 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' during the hearing of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma in the Mumbai family court. The video of the same has gone viral on the social media.

On March 20, star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce by Mumbai family court. The couple tied the knot in December 2020 and have been living separately since June 2022. Finally, they filed a plea for divorce by mutual consent on February 5, 2025. The court initially asked the couple to enter the six-month cooling period but the high court intervened, informing the family court about Yuzvendra Chahal’s hard schedule due to IPL 2025.

It got less complicated when both Chahal and Verma sought an exemption from the cooling-off period. Meanwhile, the court requested the couple to be present in court on March 20 for the final verdict. Interestingly, Chahal chose to make a statement with his attire on the hearing day. The 34-year-old wore a t-shirt bearing the message, ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’. The video of the same went viral on social media as it got a mixed reaction from the fans.

On the other hand, Chahal was complied to pay INR 4.75 crore to Verma as alimony. He initially paid Rs 2.37 crore, with the remaining amount set to be paid after the divorce decree was granted.

Chahal was bought for INR 18 crore by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He had already joined the squad and started practising with the rest of the players, before arriving in Mumbai to settle the personal matter.

He is a key member of the PBKS squad this season and will play a vital role in helping the team win their maiden title in the cash-rich tournament. Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will play their opening game against Gujarat Titans on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.