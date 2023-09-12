Yuzvendra Chahal shines on County Championship debut for Kent

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KENT CRICKET Yuzvendra Chahal

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shined in his debut game for Kent in County Championship. After being sidelined from India's ODI squad for the Asia Cup and World Cup, Chahal signed up with the County team in a bid to improve his red-ball credentials and he did no harm to his reputation in the first innings at least.

Chahal picked up three wickets in the first innings for Kent as they bundled out Nottinghamshire for just 265 runs in the first innings. He sent back Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James and Calvin Harrison helping his side gain a massive lead in the first innings. Moreover, the leggie also bowled 20 overs and sent down 10 maiden overs while conceding 63 runs for his three wickets. Kent have enforced a follow-on and Chahal will be bowling again in the second innings. He will be hoping to make an impact yet again for his side.

Chahal has time and again expressed his wish to play Tests for India but hasn't been picked in the team yet. He has so far played only 33 first-class matches and has accounted for 87 scalps at an average of 35.25 with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

As far as the match is concerned, Kent posted a massive total of 446 runs with Zak Crawley smashing 158 runs off just 153 balls with 18 fours and three sixes to his name. Daniel Bell-Drummond and skipper Jack Leaning also scored half-centuries as they scored runs at a run-rate of close to 4. For the Notts, Steven Mullaney and Joe Clarke scored half-centuries but they couldn't avoid the follow-on for the team with Chahal picking up three wickets.

