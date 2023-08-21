Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after being dropped from India's Asia Cup squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yuzvendra Chahal was dropped from India's Asia Cup squad

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a cryptic post on social media after being snubbed from the squad for Asia Cup 2023, announced on Monday, August 21. Chahal, who has featured in just two out of 12 ODIs India have played so far in 2023 hasn't been at his best in white-ball cricket for a while. Chahal was probably the biggest omission from India's 17-man squad for the Asia Cup and him not playing any of the matches against Australia in March and then in the recent West Indies ODI series was probably the sign.

A few hours after the squad announcement, Chahal took to Twitter (X), expressing his feelings after being dropped. Chahal shared an emoji of clouds with the sun peeping through and later on it becoming fully sunny, probably signaling that the sun will eventually shine on him and his time to prove himself again will come.

Chahal has proven to be expensive in white-ball cricket in recent times and even though his ODI figures in the last one and a half year are not that bad, Kuldeep Yadav's extraordinary return to becoming India's No. 1 spinner in white-ball formats has probably coincided with his low returns.

Along with Kuldeep, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were chosen as the other two spin options for the side while five pacemen have been picked including the returnees from injuries, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

The team will undergo a five-day preparatory camp in Bengaluru starting August 24 before travelling to Sri Lanka ahead of their opening game of the Asia Cup on September 2 against Pakistan.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Traveling standby (backup): Sanju Samson

