Yuzvendra Chahal shares advice to budding spinners, notes recipe of success in T20 cricket Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shares advice to the budding spinners to fund success in the shortest format of the game. He noted the importance of self-belief and a strong mentality.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history. The leg-spinner has 206 dismissals to his name, 14 more than second-placed Piyush Chawla. In the meantime, T20 cricket has changed drastically in the last few years, with the batters enjoying more freedom in the middle. Bowlers have struggled to get going and many a time, the commentators have pointed out that T20 cricket is more of a batter’s game at this time and age.

Chahal, being the most successful bowler, was asked how the spinners in the future can adjust to the dynamics. To which, the cricketer shared that the next-gen spinners need to have self-belief and learn to enjoy the game. He noted the importance of being mentally tough and not to give up hope even after conceding plenty of runs in the first couple of overs.

“I would advise them to enjoy the game. Follow what you have done so far. Self-belief is very important. Don't bowl to the name. Learn to handle pressure, make yourself mentally tough. T20 is the kind of game where you will be hit for 40 runs in 2 overs, but in the next over, you will be able to bowl a match-winning over, but I would say that self-belief is most important,” Chahal said in the JioHotstar press room.

Notably, Chahal joined Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore earlier in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. His team has done terrifically well in the season so far as they are fourth on the table right now. Chahal expects PBKS to keep up with the momentum and finish top 2 after 14 games.

“Definitely, we are coming in the top 2. If you see our bowling, our batting. We bat till 9, Marco Jansen bats at 9, so we are quite a balanced side. You get a vibe that this team might be the champion. We are just enjoying now,” Chahal said.