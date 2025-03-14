Yuzvendra Chahal set to represent Northamptonshire in County Championship, One-Day Cup Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will represent Northamptonshire in the 2025 County Championship and One-Day Cup. He will join the squad in mid-June, after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will travel to England to represent Northamptonshire in the County Championship, followed by the One-Day Cup. The 34-year-old represented the team in 2024 as well and the club has confirmed that the association will continue in 2025, with the spinner set to join the team in the month of June and likely to feature in the home against Middlesex.

Chahal will miss the first seven matches of the campaign, owing to the IPL, which will run from March 22 to May 25. After that, he will be on a short break before returning to red-ball cricket. In the last edition of the County Championship, the Haryana-born had a decent outing, clinching 19 wickets in only four matches. Out of which, nine wickets were picked in the match against Derbyshire. Coming to the One-Day Cup, Chahal clinched a five-wicket haul against Kent.

Speaking on rejoining the team in 2025, Chahal stated that he is happy to be back to be a part of the dressing room once again. He hoped to play the same brand of cricket and help the team more victories.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season so I’m very happy to be coming back. There are some great people in that dressing room, and I can’t wait to be part of that again. We played some great cricket towards the back end of the season so hopefully we’re able to replicate that and big up some victories,” Chahal said.

Lehmann welcomes Chahal

Former Australia international and Northants head coach Darren Lehmann welcomed Chahal to the tea, stating that he is one of the best leg-spinners in the world. He added that having the cricketer in the squad until the end of the season is fantastic news for the team.

“I am really excited that one of best leg spinners in the world is returning to Northamptonshire this season. He brings invaluable experience and he's an absolute gentleman who loves the game. Having him available from mid-June until the end of the season will be fantastic for us,” he said.