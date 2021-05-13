Yuzvendra Chahal's parents test positive for COVID-19, father hospitalised with 'severe symptoms'

Image Source : TWITTER/YUZI_CHAHAL Yuzvendra with his father K.K Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal's parents have tested positive for COVID-19 and his father is hospitalised with 'severe symptoms', said the spinner's wife Dhanashree Verma on Thursday.

Dhanashree, in an Instagram story, wrote that Chahal's mother is being treated at home while the Indian cricketer's father is admitted. She also mentioned that her mother and brother had earlier tested positive for the dreaded virus but they've now recovered.

"April-May. It's been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. At first, my mother and brother tested positive. I was in the IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them from time to time. It's really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they have recovered," Dhanashree wrote in an Instagram story.

"But I lost my aunt and very close uncle due to Covid and its complications. And now my parents-in-law have tested positive with severe symptoms.

"My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home. I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I am taking all the precautions but... Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family," she further wrote.

Chahal was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the now-suspended IPL 2021. Dhanashree was also a part of the bio-bubble with Chahal before the tournament was shelved indefinitely due to multiple players being infected by the virus.

While Chahal hasn't been picked for the England tour which also includes the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, he is likely to be a part of India's white-ball squad for the Sri Lanka series in July.

India recorded 362,727 new Covid-19 infections and 4,120 deaths on Thursday, taking the caseload tally to 23,703,665. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 23,703,665 as the country battles a devastating second wave.