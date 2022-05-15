Yuzvendra Chahal pens a heartfelt note for Andrew Symonds; says he would sit with me for hours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chahals Instagram post for Symonds

Yuzvendra Chahal has penned a heartfelt note for Andrew Symonds on Instagram. Chahal mentioned that Symonds was his closest man. He further went on to say that Symonds would sit with him for hours and was always there to guide him.

Today I have lost my closest man. He would sit with me for hours. He always had his guiding arm around my shoulders. He even taught me how to enjoy life to the fullest. I will always cherish our moments, especially the ones where we went fishing and one where we would always catch up on video calls from time to time. You were just not a colleague. My family, my man. My Symonds uncle, I will miss you terribly, RIP.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and pacer Jason Gillespie led the tributes along with India's Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar as the sudden death of Andrew Symonds left the world in shock. The former Australian all-rounder died in a car accident on Saturday night in Queensland.

"Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. Thats Roy." These words tweeted by Adam Gilchrist about Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who lost his life in a car crash late on Saturday, best expressed the sentiments of the cricketing world over the passing of a well-loved cricketer.

Gilchrist was joined by Symonds's other ICC World Cup 2003 squad mates - fast bowler Jason Gillespie and opening batter Matthew Hayden - who took to Twitter to express shock and dismay.

"Heartbreaking," Bevan said in his reaction to the death of the Queenslander. "Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned. ... Amazing talent." Gillespie tweeted: "Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate."

Former Australian Test cricketer and commentator Damien Fleming said: "This is so devastating. Roy was so much fun to be around."