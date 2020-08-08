Yuzvendra Chahal introduces his lady love Dhanashree Verma, shares pic from roka ceremony

Image Source : TWITTER/YUZI_CHAHAL Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartwarming picture from his Roka ceremony.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday introduced his lady love Dhanashree Verma, as he shared the picture from his Roka ceremony. Chahal took to his official social media profiles to share the picture.

He wrote, "We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony."

Dhanashree Verma is a digital content creator. On her official Instagram profile, Verma describes herself as 'Doctor, Choreographer, YouTuber, and the founder of Dhanashree Verma Company'.

As Chahal shared the first pictures from the ceremony, wishes poured in on his social media profiles from fellow cricketers, celebrities and fans.

Chahal, who is one of the mainstays of the Indian limited-overs sides, has made 52 ODI appearances and 42 T20I appearances for India so far. The leg-spinner is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game, with 55 dismissals to his name.

After a long break from cricket action due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chahal is set to return to action with the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. He represents the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament.

On Friday, he shared his excitement ahead of IPL 2020, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates. He wrote, "The wait is over. Let's roar," sharing a picture of him celebrating the wicket with RCB captain Virat Kohli.

