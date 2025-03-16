Yuzvendra Chahal hails Kuldeep Yadav as best wrist spinner in world cricket Star India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took centre stage and talked about how compatriot Kuldeep Yadav is the best wrist spinner in the world currently, and talked about his relationship with Kuldeep.

Star India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently came forward and branded compatriot Kuldeep Yadav as the best wrist spinner in world cricket ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. It is interesting to note that Chahal and Kuldeep lit world cricket on fire with their spin back in the latter stages of 2019-2020.

Where Chahal has been out of contention of playing for the Indian team. Kuldeep Yadav has solidified himself as a star player for the Men in Blue. He also helped the Indian team win the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, defeating New Zealand in the summit clash.

Speaking of a potential comeback to the Indian team, Chahal opined that the decision is not in his hands and even went on to brand Kuldeep as the best wrist spinner in world cricket currently. "I don’t think about what is not in my hands. Right now, he ( Kuldeep) is the No. 1 wrist spinner in the world. It shows in the way he is bowling both in IPL and international cricket,” Chahal said in an interview.

It is interesting to note that Chahal last played for Team India back in 2023 before the ODI World Cup. Interestingly, Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have a very strong bond between them. Chahal also spoke glowingly about his relationship with Kuldeep Yadav.

"I have loved bowling with Kuldeep. We enjoy a great bonding, on and off the field. It shows. It was fun bowling with him because we have a similar approach to bowling. Both of us love to attack. It was also partnership bowling. When one of us would go for runs, the other would make it tighter from the other end. We always trusted each other," said Chahal.

Notably, both Kuldeep and Chahal will once again feature in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Where Chahal will represent Punjab Kings in the tournament, Kuldeep will be representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025.