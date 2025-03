Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorced by Mumbai family court Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are divorced by Mumbai Family Court. Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta confirmed the development. Notably, both Chahal and Dhanashree was present in the court on March 20.

Star India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been granted the decree of divorce by the Mumbai family court on Thursday, 20 March. Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, who represented Chahal confirmed the development as he revealed that the court has accepted the joint petition.

“The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife,” Nitin said.

