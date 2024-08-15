Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
  5. Yuzvendra Chahal claims match-winning five-for to help Northamptonshire end One Day Cup in style | Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal spun an indestructible web around the Kent batters and bagged a wonderful five-wicket haul to help Northamptonshire bag their second win of the ongoing One Day Cup.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2024 7:59 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with his teammates.
Image Source : NORTHAMPTONSHIRE/X Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with his teammates.

Yuzvendra Chahal produced a spin-bowling masterclass at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury and snared a five-wicket haul to help Northamptonshire hammer Kent by nine wickets and end their One Day Cup campaign on a high.

Chahal proved too hot to handle for the Kent batters as they fell prey to his guile. The right-arm leg-spinner made use of a bit of turn that was on offer at the venue and ran through Kent's batting order.

The pace bowling duo of Justin Broad and Luke Procter began Northamptonshire's conquest of Kent as they removed both openers Marcus O'Riordan and Joey Evison. The Northamptonshire captain Lewis McManus lobbed the ball towards Chahal after the opening burst of his pacers got over.

Watch Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling masterclass:

Chahal dismissed Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart and Nathan Gilchrist to complete his five-for. Chahal bowled his entire quota of 10 overs and conceded just 14 runs at a miserly economy rate of 1.40 runs per over.

Broad and Procter were also brilliant and claimed a three-for and a two-wicket haul respectively. Broad bowled 6.1 overs and finished with figures of 3/16 whereas Procter completed his 10-over spell and ended with figures of 2/25.

Jaydn Denly top-scored for Kent with 22 off 49 deliveries and struck three boundaries during the course of his knock.

Kent couldn't withstand the force of Northamptonshire for long and got bundled out for 82 in 35.1 overs.

In pursuit of such a modest total, Northamptonshire lost Prithvi Shaw early as he perished while trying to take the attack to the Kent bowlers. Shaw got out at an individual score of 17 with the help of two fours.

However, Kent's celebration was short-lived as James Sales and George Bartlett added 68 runs for the second wicket and helped their side cross the line with no further hiccups in just 14 overs.

The win has brought an end to Northamptonshire's One Day Cup campaign. They finish in the eighth spot in Group A with two wins and six losses in eight games.

