Yuvraj Singh's old video on 'my father has a mental issue' goes viral after Yograj's tirade on Dhoni

In a recent podcast, Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh launched a scathing verbal attack on World Cup-winning captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev. Yograj criticized Dhoni for 'destroying' Yuvraj's life, stating he won't forgive the wicketkeeper batter.

Yograj, who is himself a former Indian cricketer lashed out on Dhoni and Kapil Dev. "I won’t forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life," Yograj said in a recent podcast.

"That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more. I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj," he added.

Yograj also lashed out at Kapil Dev. "The greatest captain of our time, Kapil Dev… I told him, I’ll leave you in a position where the world would curse you. Today, Yuvraj Singh has 13 trophies, and you have only one, the World Cup. End of discussion," he said.

Now an old video of Yuvraj has gone viral where he can be seen stating that his father has a mental issue. "I feel my father has a mental issue, and he just doesn't want to accept it. This is something he needs to address, but he doesn't accept it," Yuvraj said in an old interview on Ranveer Allahbdia's podcast last year in November.

Yuvraj Singh is a T20 World Cup and an ODI World Cup winner with the Indian team in 2007 and 2011, respectively. The all-rounder last played for the Indian team in 2017 before bidding adieu to the International arena in June 2019.

Yuvraj was the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 ODI World Cup, scoring 362 runs and taking 15 wickets to cap off a brilliant all-round performance for the victorious Men in Blue team.