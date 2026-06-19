Yuvraj Singh to join Delhi Capitals coaching staff in IPL 2027, franchise also plans major shake-up

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is set to join Delhi Capitals as part of their coaching staff for IPL 2027. The two-time World Cup winner has groomed the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, among many other Punjab cricketers, who went on to find success in the IPL and for the national team. For Yuvraj, it will mark his first professional coaching stint.

A senior DC official has confirmed the development, stating that many of Yuvraj’s teammates, such as Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag and already donned the coaching hat and it was only a matter of time for him to come to the set-up. His prior experience of working with young talent is expected to help the Capitals, who are still looking for their maiden IPL title.

“Who wouldn't want a Yuvraj Singh in the dugout? Many of his former teammates, including Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag, have had coaching stints in the IPL. Yuvraj may be a little late to the party, but he has spent considerable time working with youngsters and understanding the demands of the role,” a source was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

“He doesn't just train players; he mentors them. It's not limited to phone calls or virtual sessions. He spends hours on the ground, often standing behind the nets and working under the sun alongside his players. It's a genuinely hands-on approach that has benefited numerous cricketers," the source added.

Yuvraj likely to pair with Sourav Ganguly

As part of an earlier deal, JSW will handle the men’s team for the next couple of years in the IPL. GMR, on the other hand, will manage the women’s team. Thus, Sourav Ganguly, who is the Director of Cricket for all JSW-owned cricketing teams, is set to return to the men’s side.

He coached Pretoria Capitals in the last edition of the SA20 and it won’t be surprising if Delhi name him as the head coach too. Especially given the fact that Pretoria were mighty close to pulling off their maiden title.

In the meantime, there are also reports of KL Rahul being named as the next DC captain. Kuldeep Yadav is rumoured to be traded to Lucknow Super Giants for former captain Rishabh Pant.

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