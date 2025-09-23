Yuvraj Singh skips appearing before ED in connection to his alleged link with illegal online betting app Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has skipped appearing before ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to online betting app 1xBet. He was called by the probe agency for questioning today after grilling Robin Uthappa for eight hours on Monday.

New Delhi:

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was due to appear before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with a money laundering case linked to online betting app 1xBet. However, the cricketer has skipped appearing before the ED for unknown reasons. He was the fourth cricketer to be questioned in the case after Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa.

For the unversed, the ED is investigating the operations of the 1xBet betting app as part of its wider probe against such platforms. Platforms like 1xBet have been accused of duping a lot of people worth crores of rupees and also of reportedly evading a massive amount of direct and indirect taxes.

The app is a globally recognised one with 18 years in the betting industry and had signed several high-profile celebrities, including cricketers, to promote the app. According to several reports, the ED is asking the cricketers if they knew that online betting and gaming were illegal in India. They have also been asked to furnish a copy of their contracts and all documentation made with 1xBet.

Robin Uthappa questioned for 8 hours by ED

Another former Indian cricketer, Robin Uthappa, appeared before ED on Monday and he was quizzed by the agency for a stunning eight hours. His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The 39-year-old arrived at the ED office around 11 AM and left around 7:30 PM on September 22. Previously, even the likes of Raina and Dhawan have been questioned by the ED in the same case for hours. However, Yuvraj is the first player to have skipped the questioning and it remains to be seen if he is asked to appear again at a later date.

