Yuvraj Singh sends heartfelt message for 'fighter' Sanjay Dutt, prays for speedy recovery from lung cancer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh wishes Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery from lung cancer.

India's former cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to send wishes to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Dutt is expected to fly to United States for his treatment.

Yuvraj, whose fight against the disease is well-documented, wished speedy recovery for the actor.

"You are, have and always will be a fighter Sanjay Dutt. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the 61-year-old actor, on his official social media profiles, urged the fans to not worry or speculate on his condition.

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted on his verified handle.

Dutt's health came into focus last Saturday evening when he was rushed to hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest discomfort and breathlessness. The actor was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with the disease in 2011, soon after he played a key role in India's triumph in the fifty-over World Cup in the same year. He remained out of action for over an year as he underwent treatment for the disease, before making a comeback in September 2012 during the home T20I series against New Zealand.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage