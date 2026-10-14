Yuvraj Singh reveals conversation with Sourav Ganguly before taking up Delhi Capitals coaching role

New Delhi:

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has set his sights on helping Delhi Capitals win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after taking up his first formal coaching assignment as the franchise’s Assistant and Batting Coach ahead of the upcoming season. He will be working alongside head coach Sourav Ganguly. Ahead of that, Yuvraj noted the importance of building a confident squad that is capable of handling pressure and competing for the championship.

Meanwhile, speaking about his new role, Yuvraj explained that Ganguly has approached him and he was quick to accept it. He explained the relationship the duo shares and added that he was waiting for such an opportunity.

“Dada told me, ‘Would you be my assistant?’ And I was like, ‘I have been your assistant for the last 25 years, so I will probably be doing the same job!’ I was very happy to do it. I have been building myself up over the last three to four years for this opportunity,” Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj believes the team environment established by Ganguly during his playing days offers valuable lessons for their new partnership. The former India captain, he said, played an important role in building confidence among younger players and convincing the side that it could succeed in overseas conditions.

“The best thing I learnt from Dada was how to create a good team environment. When he was captain and I made my debut, he kept us together. He made us believe that we could become a great team and win tournaments outside India,” the former cricketer added.

Yuvraj excited to work with DC players

He also identified several players who could contribute to Delhi’s batting strength, including KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma. However, Yuvraj stressed that selecting the right combination and maintaining balance across batting, bowling and fielding would be essential.

“KL Rahul is a solid player whom I’ve watched for a long time, and Tristan Stubbs is very exciting. There are also players like Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma, who are very good hitters. We have good batting resources, but we need to work on the right team combination and make the side stronger and more versatile, with deeper batting, quality bowling and good fielding. Every aspect of the game matters,” he said.

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