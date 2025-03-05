Yuvraj Singh posts heartfelt note after Steve Smith announces ODI retirement Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took centre stage and posted a heartfelt note after Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODIs.

After Australia's elimination from the 1st semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025, veteran batter Steve Smith came forward and announced his retirement from ODI cricket. Retiring after winning two ODI World Cups, the 35-year-old has been a big player for the Aussies over the years.

After his retirement, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to social media and posted a heartfelt note, paying his tribute to Smith’s exceptional career. It is worth noting that Smith made his ODI debut for Australia in 2010 and went on to play 170 matches in the format.

Furthermore, he scored 5800 runs in the format, hitting 12 centuries throughout his career. Highlighting how brilliant his career has been, Yuvraj Singh posted a note after Smith announced his retirement. “Steve, I still remember the young lad who walked into the Pune Warriors camp in 2012 - hungry to learn, eager to prove himself. Watching you grow from strength to strength, shaping yourself into one of the greats of the game, has been nothing short of incredible. From those early days to becoming a two-time World Cup winner, your journey has been one of dedication and perseverance,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

“Your impact on the game goes beyond numbers - your resilience, your hunger, and your ability to rise in the biggest moments have made you a true champion. As you step away from ODIs, know that you’ve left behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Wishing you the very best for the road ahead, mate!” Yuvraj added.

It is interesting to note that despite having announced his retirement from ODIs, Steve Smith will continue to feature for Australia in Test cricket and in T20Is as well. Being in excellent form, the 35-year-old star will hope to give it his all in the two formats and will hope to finish his career on a high.