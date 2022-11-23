Yuvraj Singh gets notice from tourism department of Goa over his villa; Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : GETT/TWITTER Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has been issued notice by the Goa tourism department for allegedly putting up his villa at Morjim for homestay online without registering it with relevant authorities in the state. The former cricketer has been called for a hearing on the 8th of December.

What is the entire matter?

Registration of a homestay with the tourism department is mandatory under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982.

What does Deputy Director of Tourism Rajesh Kale have to say?

Kale in the November 18 notice addressed to the cricketer-owned villa, 'Casa Singh', and directed the allrounder to appear before him on December 8 at 11 am for a personal hearing.

The notice asks the 40-year-old cricketer why penal action (a fine up to Rs one lakh) should not be initiated against him for not registering the property under the Tourist Trade Act.

"It has come to the notice of the undersigned that your residential premises located at Varchewada, Morjim, Pernem, Goa is allegedly functioning as a homestay and is being marked on online platforms like Airbnb," said the notice.

Yuvraj Singh's tweet:

The department has also quoted a tweet by Singh wherein he said he would be hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home for a group of six, only on Airbnb.

“This is where I spent time with my loved ones and the home is filled with memories of my years on the pitch,” the tweet mentioned.

What does the notice state?

The notice issued by the department stated that “every person intending to operate a Hotel/Guest House before operating it, has to apply for registration to the Prescribed Authority in the Prescribed manner.”

“Therefore, a notice is hereby given to you as to why penal action should not be initiated against you for default in registration under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982,” it said.

Asking Singh to appear for the hearing, the officer has said if no reply is received within the said date (December 8), "it will be assumed that the grounds mentioned in the notice are correct and on such assumption under Section 22 or in violation of any of the provisions of the Act, you shall be punishable with a fine which may extend up to Rs one lakh"

Latest Cricket News