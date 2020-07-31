Image Source : TWITTER: @REALSHUBMANGILL Yuvraj Singh claims Shubman Gill didn't abuse umpire during Ranji Trophy game last season

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh opened up on the incident when young Shubman Gill was accused of allegedly abusing the umpire during a Ranji Trophy game last season.

Gill got his dismissal overturned after arguing with the on-field umpire during Punjab's Ranji Trophy encounter against Delhi, leading to stoppage of play for around 10 minutes. He refused to leave the crease after he was adjudged caught-behind by bowler Subodh Bhati. Gill was docked 100 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent towards umpire Mohammad Rafi. There were strong rumours of Gill also abusing the umpire.

Veteran India batsman Yuvraj claimed that the young batsman never abused anyone and just questioned the decision.

“I was there at the ground during the match. He never abused anyone,” said Yuvraj as per quoted by Hindustan Times.

“He just questioned the decision. Sometimes batsmen do that. Look, he is young and hungry to do well. When I started playing, I too experienced such incidents. And if a player makes a mistake, he will rectify it. He is a special talent,” he said.

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket last year, is uncertain about the future of franchise league tournaments amidst coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to play in the international leagues; however, I don’t know when these leagues will resume, considering the pandemic,” said Yuvraj.

The 2011 World Cup winner is currently grooming young cricketers of Punjab likes Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma. He was approached by Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Puneet Bali to be a mentor at Punjab’s 21-day off-season camp, which he accpeted graciously.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage