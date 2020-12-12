Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman lead cricket fraternity in birthday wishes for Yuvraj Singh

Image Source : INDIA TV Former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 39th birthday today.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 39th birthday on Saturday. Yuvraj, who had been one of the mainstays of the Indian team ever since his debut in 2000, represented the side in 40 Tests, 305 ODIs and 58 T20Is, and played vital roles in India's victories in the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Named the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in the edition. He became the first cricketer to do a double of 300-plus runs and 15 wickets in a World Cup.

In the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj played a memorable innings against England (58 off 16 deliveries), which included the famous six-sixes-in-an-over off Stuart Broad. In the semifinal, the southpaw scored 70 in merely 30 deliveries against Australia.

Immediately after the highs of the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh faced a setback when he was diagnosed with cancer. He eventually missed the entirety of India's away season, but made a comeback to Indian team in September 2012.

He played his last game for India in 2017 and remained out of favour due to inconsistent performances, before calling time on his international career in 2019. In a 17-year-long stint with the Indian team, Yuvraj became the only third player from the country to do a double of 8000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets.

As Yuvraj turned 39 on Saturday, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish the former Indian cricketer:

402 intl. caps 🧢

11,778 intl. runs 💪

2007 World T20-winner 🏆

Player of the Tournament in #TeamIndia's 2011 World Cup triumph 🏆

Fastest T20I 5⃣0⃣🔥



Wishing the legendary & inspirational @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday 🎂👏



Let's relive his remarkable ton vs England 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020

Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/7qmYi8iZ9f — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2020

Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi,

Bowlers ki vaat thi.

Ab balla chalne ke baad bhi alag hi baat hai.

Bowlers ke kachhe utaarne se lekar, Baniyan pehnkar match dekhne ka Swag- yahi hain apne Yuvraj#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/GoQOoeyj9s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2020

Wishing India’s man of both world cups and my dear brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always! pic.twitter.com/Ohqah6qvVA — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2020