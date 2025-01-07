Yuvraj Singh becomes brand ambassador of inaugural T10 Tennis Ball League with teams from eight Indian cities

Follow us on Image Source : TENNIS BALL CRICKET PREMIER LEAGUE Yuvraj Singh presents his signed bat.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the inaugural edition of the T10 Tennis Ball League. The Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League announced the league with teams representing eight Indian cities onboard.

The tournament will be played from May 26 to June 5 in UAE and will be available for broadcast on Sony Sports Network. The tournament will feature 31 league matches, which will be followed by four playoff games.

The league will have a player auction on May 5 and 6. The organisers will also conduct trials across 50 Indian cities to identify talent for the league. This will include the major centers - North, East and Central zones.

Notably, the eight teams that will play the league are: Mumbai Mavericks, Delhi Dynamos, Bangalore Blasters, Kolkata Kings, Chandigarh Champions, Hyderabad Hunters, Ahmedabad Avengers, and Chennai Challengers.

Roped in as the brand ambassador, Yuvraj is looking forward to the tournament, stating that it will provide an opportunity for aspiring cricketers. "I am thrilled to be part of this historic moment in cricket. TBCPL 10 is the first tournament to bring professional tennis ball cricket talents from so many Indian cities simultaneously. Now, we're elevating this format to a professional level across multiple cities. It's a dream come true for many aspiring cricketers who will now have a platform to showcase their talent," Yuvraj said.

Meanwhile, the league stakeholder Mohit Joon of TBV pvt ltd. spoke on the tournament. "TBCPL 10 is making history as the first professional tennis ball cricket league to endorse talents simultaneously across eight major Indian locations. With trials planned in 50 cities, we're creating the most extensive talent scouting network in tennis ball cricket history. Having Yuvraj Singh on board adds tremendous value to our vision, and our partnership with Sony Sports Network ensures the widest possible reach for this exciting format. We're confident that this tournament will revolutionize tennis ball cricket as an important cricketing avenue to be perceived and played well," he said.

The promoter of the league, Naresh Pawar, also gave his insights. "The launch of TBCPL 10 marks a landmark moment in T10 sports. Our sustainable business model sets new standards in cricket administration and commercial viability. Never before has tennis ball cricket been organized at this scale across so many cities. This tournament unlike many others will bridge the gap between street cricket and professional sports, creating new opportunities for talents across the country. We are particularly excited about the tournament's potential to discover hidden gems from every corner of these cities," Pawar said.