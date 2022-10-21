Yuvraj Singh becomes Brand Ambassador for 3rd T20 World Cup for Blind

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has become the brand ambassador for the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind. The tournament is scheduled to be held in India in December 2022 and will feature a total of 7 teams, including hosts India. The opening match will be played on 6th December between India and Nepal. The tournament will be held in India.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind as the Brand Ambassador. I commend and appreciate the spirit of visually Impaired Cricketers for their passion for Cricket and determination to fight everyday challenges. It is a different world, but it is a world of Cricket. Cricket has no boundaries. And I believe this game taught me How to Fight, how to Fall, how to Dust Myself off to get up again and Move Forward. So I urge and invite everyone to support this great initiative," Yuvraj Singh said.

The world cup is an initiative of the Samarthanam Trust for the disabled. The first World Cup was played in 2012 and the second was played in 2017. India has won both the T20 World Cups till now. Samarthanam's sports wing, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), was established in 2010 to foster the cricketing dreams of visually impaired cricket players.

On having Yuvraj Singh as the brand ambassador for the '3rd T- 20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, President of CABI and Founder Managing Trustee Samarthanam Dr Mahantesh G. K said, "We are privileged to welcome Yuvraj Singh to Cricket for the Blind family. His personality shines through his unmatched energy and commitment to being bold, authentic, true, fighting spirit and uncompromising quality fit with CABI's brand values."

India provided rigorous training to several cricketers and selected a squad of 17 players for the tournament.

