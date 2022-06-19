Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech reveal their son's name; share pictures of baby

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@HAZELKEECHOFFICIAL) Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech with Orion Keech Singh

The two-time world champion Yuvraj Singh seems to be enjoying every bit of his fatherhood journey with his little boy. Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh who like to keep their life extremely private never shared any details about their pregnancy. The couple announced the birth of their baby boy on January 25, 2022, on their respective media handles and requested the media to give them privacy as they wanted to celebrate the biggest moment of their lives with their family.

On June 19, 2022, the couple took to Instagram and shared the first pictures of their boy in two different posts. "Welcome to the world. Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars." wrote Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram handle. On the other hand, Hazel Keech sharing the same pictures on her Instagram wrote "Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You've dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles, and joy".

On the ocassion of fathers's day From cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, and Harbhajan Singh, to different IPL franchises, everyone showered their love through unique wishes.

Let's take a look at the heartfelt posts:

Sachin Tendulkar shared a touching video along with this message, "Every child's first hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone!"

"Hum hai tum ho. Happy Father’s Day to my fav person in the whole world," Irfan Pathan tweeted with a wonderful video.

Rohit Sharma shared a beautiful message for his daughter.

IPL teams posted memorable pictures and videos of their team's Indian and international players with kids.