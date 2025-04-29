Yusuf Pathan, former fastest Indian IPL centurion, reacts to teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaking his record Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan congratulated the 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi for breaking his IPL record. Suryavanshi smashed a 35-ball century playing just his third game in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals as the Men in Pink got past the Gujarat Titans with relative ease.

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi seemed more like a future investment for the Rajasthan Royals rather than a starter in the playing XI after he was picked at the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 1.1 crore. Regular skipper Sanju Samson's injury forced the Royals to slot Suryavanshi in and in three innings, the 14-year-old has seen multiple ebbs and flows including a teary-end to a good knock on debut, a struggle against a veteran like Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the next and then breaking IPL records for fun, smashing a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Suryavanshi, with a high backlift, used the pace and bounce on the Sawai Mansingh track to his advantage and just kept going for his shots as the Royals needed to chase down 210 to stay alive in the qualification race in the ongoing IPL season. The southpaw became the youngest men's centurion in T20 cricket at 14 years and 32 days of age while also being the quickest to get to the three-figure mark in the IPL, in just his third innings.

Suryavanshi's 35-ball ton was the second fastest in IPL history after Chris Gayle's 30-ball mayhem in Bengaluru 12 years ago. However, the 14-year-old's effort was the fastest by an Indian as he went past Yusuf Pathan, who too hit a century for the Rajasthan Royals but off 37 balls against the Mumbai Indians 15 years ago. Pathan couldn't be happier seeing Suryavanshi break his record while heaping praise on the Royals as a franchise for continuously backing the youngsters.

"Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for the Rajasthan Royals, just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!" Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fastest IPL century by an Indian player

35 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR vs GT) - Jaipur, 2025

37 balls - Yusuf Pathan (RR vs MI) - Mumbai, 2010

39 balls - Priyansh Arya (PBKS vs CSK) - Mullanpur, 2025

40 balls - Abhishek Sharma (SRH vs PBKS) - Hyderabad, 2025

45 balls - Mayank Agarwal (KXIP vs RR) - Sharjah, 2020

Suryavanshi's knock meant that the Royals chased down 210 in just 15.5 overs and notched up their third win of the season, while their campaign hangs in balance with four games remaining.