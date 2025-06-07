Youngsters in South Africa team don't deserve the chokers tag, says Mark Boucher Mark Boucher wants the cricket experts and the fans not to call the current bunch of cricketers 'chokers'. Notably, the Proteas will soon play Australia in the World Test Championship finale and ahead of that, Boucher asked not to put them under extra pressure.

New Delhi:

South Africa will play Australia in the World Test Championship final, starting June 11 at the iconic Lord’s. Ahead of that, several experts have commented that the Pat Cummins-led side has the advantage and reminded the Proteas of their history in ‘choking’. Former cricketer Mark Boucher, however, acknowledged that the tag will be there with the team as long as they don’t win a major trophy.

Nevertheless, he also believes that the current crop of players shouldn’t be called ‘chokers’ as it will only put them under extra pressure. He believes that the Temba Bavuma-led side shouldn’t carry the burden of yesteryears and rather should think about the future and how they will be remembered.

“We're playing for a trophy, so I guess a lot of people are saying no [we can't win] but I think it's a different feel in Test match cricket. It's played over a longer period of time and you've just got to win big moments in the game as well. Yes, there will be that tag [chokers] that gets thrown our way until we win a trophy,” Boucher said on ESPNcricinfo.

“You're not going to get rid of the tag. Is it deserving on these youngsters coming through? No, it's almost like they're carrying the burden of what happened in previous years, which is always going to be tough on them but they're the ones in control of their futures at the moment,” he added.

Notably, South Africa have lost three back-to-back T20 World Cup finals - two in women’s cricket and one in men's. The upcoming WTC final is a good opportunity for the team to prove their value. They played a warm-up game against Zimbabwe in leading to that final, where the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Aidan Markram have done a commendable job.