Young cricketer from UK dies after car crashes into tree, police investigaton launched

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old cricketer Christopher Tromp has died after his car crashed into a tree. He was fatally injured after his Audi A1 went out of control on Cobbs Brow Lane in Skelmersdale last week on Friday night. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident soon but unfortunately, Christopher was pronounced dead.

Christopher was playing for Skelmersdale Cricket Club and he was part of the junior team at the club. The club released an official statement regarding the passing away of Christopher on the behalf of his parents. "Unfortunately, on Friday our gorgeous son, Christopher, was killed in a road traffic accident. Chris played at Skelmersdale CC for some 13 years and thoroughly enjoyed his time there. We would especially like to thank Phil, Joe, Jonas and Girvs for not only the wonderful coaching he received, but also the camaraderie and unique friendship at the club.

"He was part of a wonderful junior team including Abbie, Tucker, Callum and Dan, to name but a few. We wish the club every success in the forthcoming season," the statement read. The Skelmersdale CC also expressed condolences towards Chris' family. "Our thoughts and condolence’s go to Ged, Julie, Anthony and Jonathon. Chris was loved by everyone at the club. He at 20 years old was not only a good up-and-coming cricketer, but also the nicest, kindest person you could meet. He is going to be in our hearts forever and sorely missed by everyone," the club said.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by the Lancashire Police and they have urged people to provide them with any kind of information if they have related to the incident. "First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died. They are being supported by trained officers and we are working extremely hard to establish what occurred to get them answers about what happened. We would now like to speak to anybody with information about this incident," Sgt Martin Wilcock, Lancashire Roads Policing Team, said according to Lancashire Post.

