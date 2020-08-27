IPL 2020 | 'You will meet world's best cricketers, learn from them': Coach's advise to Yashasvi Jaiswal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his debut appearance in the Indian Premier League, as he takes the field for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals have begun their training in the UAE after the period of their self quarantine got over. Just a day before, young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will be making his IPL debut this year, called up his childhood coach for some 'guru mantra' ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to IANS, Jwala Singh, coach of Yashasvi, said his trainee spoke to him on Wednesday night where the former advised the young cricketer to start from scratch.

"We had a long chat. He is a young boy who will be playing IPL for the first time. I have always believed in his calibre. He told me that during his quarantine, he did some yoga and routine exercise to keep himself mentally and physically fit.

"I told him that this is his new journey and he will have to prove his worth to everybody. The long wait of no cricket is getting over for him. I said 'you will have to start from zero now. You didn't play cricket for the past six-seven months. You know cricket but you have to get back your confidence ahead of the mega league. You will meet world's best cricketers and you must learn from them. Follow all the (COVID-19) protocols and stay safe'," Jwala said.

From selling panipuri to becoming the 'Player of the Tournament' at the 2020 U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi has come a long way. Impressed by his extraordinary batting skills, the 18-year-old talent was picked up at the IPL auction by Royals for Rs 2.4 crores.

Before the lockdown, Yashasvi had been oozing with confidence after playing some brilliant cricket last year. He was eager to extend his brilliant form in the IPL, said Jwala.

"Everybody was waiting for IPL to start. People around the world are eagerly waiting to see the action. With just few days left, I just wish it is held successfully. Yashasvi lives with me in Mumbai as his family is in Uttar Pradesh. During lockdown, he used to keep telling me how excited he is to play in the IPL. I wish Yashasvi performs well in IPL-13," Jwala added.

IPL 2020 starts from September 19 and will run till November 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage