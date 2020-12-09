You want captain to fulfil his role: VVS Laxman against teams getting coded messages from backroom staff

Image Source : IPLT20.COM VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said that he is against members of a team's backroom staff using codes to communicate with the captain during a match. Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden, meanwhile, expressed his doubt on whether the system is effective at all.

The topic has been in the news due to England using placards to communicate with captain Eoin Morgan during their recently concluded T20I series against South Africa.

"Often in T20 cricket if the captain needs to make a decision, he discusses it with the coach or the support staff or a senior player, and post that discussion a captain usually comes to a decision," said Laxman on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected. "But if this thing (use of placard) forms a part of the rule, then I believe it is not the right thing, as you want the captain to fulfil his role otherwise you don't require a captain, and the team can be run from outside similar to football where the manager runs the team."

Morgan said that the team used the ploy only after getting the match referee's permission.

Hayden, however, questioned its effectiveness. "The point about all of this is, how effective is it? I mean from what I understand is, some of these codes were getting mixed up, because there was a run-scoring spree during that potential times and that's the whole point of communications.

You come together, you make sure you understand the plan and then you execute the plan, you can't just leave it as understanding it," said Hayden on the show."