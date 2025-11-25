You only miss the sun when it starts to snow, ft. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara India’s Test batting struggles stem from an unsettled No. 3 since Pujara’s exit and the absence of Kohli’s intensity. Gill has thrived at No. 4, but revolving options at three and a lack of on-field leadership have left the middle order fragile.

New Delhi:

For India’s Test batting, that sun once glowed in the calm resilience of Cheteshwar Pujara and the searing competitive fire of Virat Kohli. Now, as the middle order labours through a period of inconsistency, the absence of those two pillars feels sharper than ever.

India’s problems begin where stability once lived, which is the number 3 spot. Since Pujara was dropped after the 2023 WTC Final, the position has turned into a revolving door rather than an anchor. The numbers lay bare the struggle.

Shubman Gill, the player India hoped would usher in a new era, has been the longest occupant, scoring 972 runs at 37.38 in 29 innings. Respectable, but not the sort of control Pujara once imposed. Behind him, the search grows thinner. Sai Sudharsan’s 290 runs at 29, Karun Nair’s 111 at 27.75, and brief experiments like Padikkal, KL Rahul, and Washington Sundar have reflected more hope than certainty.

What this churn has produced is not just a statistical void but a psychological one. India used to walk into a Test knowing the first three wickets were the toughest to prise out. Today, the top order feels one early ball away from exposing an unsettled middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul have been top-notch, without a doubt, but their performance at home against a quality opposition tells a different story.

Gill’s move to No. 4, ironically, has been one of the few bright spots. Once touted as Rohit Sharma’s long-term opening partner, he has instead blossomed in the middle, where the game sits at a different tempo. His dominance with the bat in England showed promise, but with him out of the South Africa series, the middle order looked extremely shaky.

The physiological impact that Kohli brought

That is where Kohli’s absence is felt most. It is not just his runs but the intensity with which he shaped the dressing room. Kohli pushed standards, demanded purpose, and infused even dead rubbers with meaning. The current group, talented as they are, often look short of that spark, as though playing without that constant internal push. Pujara, in contrast, brought method and mental quiet, two qualities India have not replicated since.

The result is a batting order caught between transitions: seniors nearing twilight, youngsters still learning the beat of Test cricket, and a team that once prided itself on grinding oppositions now struggling to impose itself for long stretches.

India may soon find another reliable no. 3 or hope Gill to elevate his level as captain, but for now, in the cold shadow of inconsistency, it is clear: you only miss the sun when it starts to snow, as Kodaline once sang.