'You need them': Mohammad Kaif takes dig at team India management after first ODI win against South Africa Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently came forward and talked about the performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first ODI of the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa.

Team India managed to edge out a victory in the first ODI of the ongoing series against South Africa. The two sides locked horns in the first ODI in Ranchi on November 30, and through exceptional knocks by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first innings, India managed to stay alive and gain the lead early in the series.

India came in to bat first in the clash, and while Rohit scored 57 runs in 51 deliveries, Kohli amassed 135 runs in 120 deliveries as India posted a total of 349 runs in the first innings of the game.

After the game, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took centre stage and highlighted the importance of both Rohit and Kohli in the Indian team. Despite the two stars being in the twilight of their careers, they continue to showcase their excellence at the biggest stage.

"You would not have scored these many runs if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had gotten out. And if you do not score 350 this South African team will defeat you. So the direct connection is Rohit and Virat. You are talking about youngsters but at the end of the day you need them. There is a direct connection. They played well and made a partnership. If your 'old' players had not scored, South Africa would've won," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif heaped praise on Kohli after the win

Furthermore, Mohammad Kaif went on to laud the performance of Kohli in the game; he opined that the veteran batter is not playing for numbers anymore but is rather making a statement.

"Virat is not playing for numbers anymore. It is a statement. Today's innings showed clearly that you have not seen him like this before. Hitting sixes in the powerplay, we haven't seen that in a long time. In his mind, he only wants to play on his terms and not be pushed out by anyone. This is his format. If no wickets were falling from the other end, he had to bring his tempo down, later he again upped the ante. This is the sign of a great batter," he said.

