'Yeh sawaal mat puchna, main jawab nahi dunga': Rohit Sharma irritated by outside noise question - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during World Cup squad announcement press conference

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was in a no-nonsense mood as the Men in Blue announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, September 5. While the squad was on the expected lines with Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna facing the ouster from the 17-member Asia Cup side, the press conference on the other hand, was a little serious and to the point compared to the one which took place a couple of weeks ago.

The Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar mentioned that this is the best team that India can field for the World Cup and expressed confidence over the 15 players the BCCI and the selection committee has picked for the marquee event. Rohit, on the other hand, was quick to mention a couple of times saying that the outside noise doesn't affect what goes inside the team and even told a reporter to not ask the same from him even in the World Cup.

Rohit was asked about the talks and the hype around India's strengths and weaknesses and the skipper got irritated before coming up with a strong response saying, "I have told this multiple times that what happens outside is none of our business. Our job is different. We aren’t bothered by what is happening outside nor do we according to the hype being created. Each and every player in the team is professional and has been through all these. So, it doesn’t make any difference.

“And please don’t ask these questions during the World Cup when there will be pressers in India. World Cup mein bhi jo press conference hongi, yeh sawaal mat puchna. Main iska jawab nahi dunga (Don't ask such questions during the World Cup, I won’t answer them) because it doesn’t make any sense talking about it and we, as a team, wouldn’t want to focus on such things,” he added.

Watch the video here:

India squad for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Latest Cricket News