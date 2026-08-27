Yastika Bhatia named India A captain for one-day, red-ball series vs Australia A

New Delhi:

Anushka Sharma will captain India A in the three-match T20 series against Australia A, while Yastika Bhatia will take charge of the one-day and multi-day sides for the upcoming home fixtures.

Notably, the 23-year-old Anushka returns to the leadership role after guiding India A to a 2-1 T20 series victory over England A in June. She will also serve as Bhatia’s deputy in the one-day and four-day teams.

On the other hand, former India Under-19 captain Niki Prasad has been included across all three squads. Her selection in the T20 side follows her recent leadership role in Hubli Tigers’ Maharani T20 title-winning campaign. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Deeya Yadav has not been selected for any of the Australia A fixtures. She represented Delhi Capitals in the WPL and also featured twice for India A against England A in Northampton in June.

The T20 squad includes seam-bowling allrounders Jintimani Kalita and Simran Bahadur. Amandeep Kaur, meanwhile, has received her first India A call-up, but the 23-year-old is a left-arm wristspin-bowling allrounder will feature only in the one-day squad. Harleen Deol, in the meantime, misses out on the one-day team after leading India A during that format’s UK tour in June.

As BCCI announced, New Chandigarh will stage the T20 matches on September 12, 15 and 17. Mohali’s PCA Stadium will host the one-day fixtures on September 20, 23 and 25. The four-day game is scheduled in Dharamsala from September 29 to October 2.

India A squad for T20s

Anushka Sharma (capt), Sayali Satghare (vice-capt), Vrinda Dinesh, Sujata Dey, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Shipra Giri (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Minnu Mani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, Simran Dil Bahadur

India A squad for one-day matches

Yastika Bhatia (capt&wk), Anushka Sharma (vice-capt), Vrinda Dinesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Uma Chetry (wk), Minnu Mani, Amandeep Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, Akshita Bhagat

India A squad for five-day game

Yastika Bhatia (capt&wk), Anushka Sharma (vice-capt), Shubha Satheesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Mamata Madiwala (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, Akshita Bhagat

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