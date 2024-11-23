Yashasvi Jaiswal tonks Nathan Lyon for huge 100m six on Day 2 of Perth Test: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal with Nathan Lyon.

Indian star Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul batted with great temperament on Day 2 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Having taken a first-innings lead of 46, Jaiswal partnered Rahul for a 172-run unbeaten stand in the second innings at the Perth Stadium.

During his unbeaten 90-run knock from 193 balls, Jaiswal showed aggressive moments in an otherwise patient outing. He slammed two sixes during his knock, one of which was a huge one against Nathan Lyon.

Jaiswal tonked Aussie great Lyon for a 100m maximum over long-on to send the Indian crowd erupting. He charged down the ground to reach out to a slightly fuller delivery on the leg stump and then freed his arms to deposit the ball for a huge six down the ground.

Watch the video here:

Jaiswal has also shattered the world record of former New Zealand great Brendon McCullum for most sixes hit in a calendar year in Test matches. Apart from a huge six off Lyon. the Southpaw flicked Mitchell Starc for a flat maximum over deep backward square leg.

In conditions that have seemingly eased from what was seen on Day 1, the Indian openers played sedately and without much of a risk. Jaiswal, who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, looked confident in the second essay. He blunted out the new-ball attack from the Aussie pacers and then continued to play patiently. The Southpaw brought up his ninth fifty off 123 balls, which is his slowest among all the previous ones.

Rahul, who batted well in the first innings, kept the good work going. He played a solid unbeaten knock of 62 from 153 balls.

The second session saw 84 runs being scored from 26 overs. The Aussies looked to dry the runs up in the final session and were successful to some extent in doing that. They gave away only 22 runs in 17 overs in the first hour of the third session, before the batters opened the floodgates.

Jaiswal and Rahul batted with some intent in the latter part of the third session, amassing 66 runs from the final 14 overs of the day. India ended the day on 172/0 with a lead of 218.