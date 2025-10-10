Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Karunaratne, Khawaja in elite record list, only behind Rohit Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his 7th Test century against West Indies, surpassing Khawaja and Karunaratne in WTC opener centuries. Now second only to Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal reached 150 and helped India build a strong position in the match.

New Delhi:

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his seventh Test century against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The 23-year-old displayed great composure, reaching his hundred in the 51st over. After a cautious start, Jaiswal quickly settled into the game, making it tough for the West Indies bowlers to contain him.

With this century, Jaiswal has overtaken Usman Khawaja and Dimuth Karunaratne for the most centuries by an opener in World Test Championship (WTC) history. The Mumbai batter now ranks second on the all-time list, trailing only Rohit Sharma. The former India captain has nine Test centuries in the WTC, but Jaiswal is poised to surpass him soon.

Most centuries by an opener in the WTC

Player Centuries Rohit Sharma 09 Yashasvi Jaiswal 07 Dimuth Karunaratne 06 Usman Khwaja 06 Abdullah Shafique 05 David Warner 05 KL Rahul 05

Jaiswal completes 150

Jaiswal kept the runs flowing and reached 150 in the 82nd over of the match. He was dropped by Khary Pierre in the first session, but after that escape, the young batsman looked unstoppable at the crease. His opening partner, KL Rahul, was dismissed after scoring 38, and Jaiswal then formed a brilliant partnership with Sai Sudharsan.

The pair added 193 runs before Sudharsan fell for 87. Following that, Jaiswal and Shubman Gill put together a strong partnership to maintain the momentum. The hosts have already crossed the 300-run mark and aim to add at least 200 more before declaring. Meanwhile, West Indies must take wickets to create any pressure on India. Jomel Warrican’s two wickets have been the bright spot for the visitors so far.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj