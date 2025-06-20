Yashasvi Jaiswal stands after Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant in elite list with century vs England Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a terrific century against England at Headingley. With that, he now stands behind Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant in the list of youngest cricketers to score a century in both England and Australia.

Leeds (England):

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a scintillating century against England in the first Test at Headingley. The youngster has proved his worth, playing to merit and hit his fifth Test ton of his career. With that, Jaiswal became the third youngest Indian cricketer to have scored a century in Australia and England. In the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jaiswal played a terrific knock of 161 runs in Perth. Now, at Headingley, he measured his innings well and built crucial partnerships with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill to reach the three-figure mark.

Notably, Sachin was only 19 years old when he completed a century in Australia and England. He scored an unbeaten 119 in Manchester in 1990, and two years later, Sachin scored his first century against Australia in Sydney. When it comes to Pant, the keeper-batter scored a century at The Oval in 2018, followed by 159* against Australia in Sydney in 2019. Pant was only 21 at that time.

